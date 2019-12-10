PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a pair of shootings in East Liberty that happened within one hour of each other.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday night, Pittsburgh Police say a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He reportedly told police he was shot in the hand on Larimer Avenue after hearing gunshots behind the Target on Penn Avenue.
He told police he realized he had been shot and flagged down a car to get a ride to the hospital.
About 40 minutes later, another man was shot along Hays Street near North Negley Avenue. Officers say they received a 911 call after the shooting on the 5500 block of Hays Street.
That gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
KDKA’s Nicole Ford says the shootings don’t appear to be related, though they happened one hour from each other and one mile apart.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.