Comments
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Artist Mel McDonald
- Neubauer’s flowers & Market House
- A Benedum Christmas: Home for the Holidays
- What’s New Dr. Frank?
- Heinz History Center
Best Holiday Gifts
- LG OLED TV
- Go Find 66 Metal Detector
- Equinox 800 Metal Detector
- LG Gram Ultra-Lightweight Laptop
- Webcam Covers
- Swagtron NG3 Electric Skateboard
- YAY Large Reuseable Tote Bag
- All-Clad Roaster with Rack
- Philips/Norelco 6000 Razor
- Rowenta Garment and Fabric Steamer
- Logitec Harmony Express
Puppy Penguin On Social Media:
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Facebook
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Twitter
- Canine Companions for Independence on Instagram
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
You must log in to post a comment.