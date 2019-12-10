



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Vice President Mike Pence shared his feelings about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump during a visit to Beaver County.

Vice President Pence made a stop at VFW Post 128 in Rochester on Tuesday morning and was greeted by a crowd of 250 veterans.

The stop at the VFW came as the U.S. House of Representatives moves forward on articles of impeachment against Trump.

“What’s happening in Washington, DC today is a disgrace,” Pence said. “It’s nothing short of a partisan impeachment. But men and women of Pennsylvania, we’re still winning.”

In 2016, the Trump-Pence ticket carried Beaver County by 18 1/2 points, and Vice President Pence wasted no time asking for continued support in 2020.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only. Pennsylvania and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence told the crowd.

From the VFW post, Pence started a bus tour to Hershey, where he joined President Trump at a rally on Tuesday night.

Pence’s first stop on the bus tour was an unannounced visit to a local restaurant.

Vice President Pence chatted with patrons and posed for pictures.

WATCH: KDKA’s Jon Delano Reports On Vice President Mike Pence’s Visit To Beaver County.



“I was very, very surprised. He’s a special man. He really is,” said Virginia Mihalik of Raccoon after meeting Pence.

This visit of Vice President Pence to King’s Family Restaurant in Monaca was certainly a surprise, not only to the folks who were eating here, but even to the staff as well.

King’s server Heather Hinzman had a bit of a heads up.

Hinzman: “Yesterday, I waited on two gentleman and they told me they were coming in with a party of about 20 people for tomorrow. But it was just for a group of people. They didn’t tell me exactly who was coming, so we had a nice surprise today.”

Delano: “They didn’t tell you it was the vice president and a bunch of reporters?”

Hinzman: “They did not. They told me it was a bunch of foreigners.”

Hinzman said the gentleman apologized for lying to her, but she was not upset, saying she had a good chat with Pence.

The visit to the restaurant was a real surprise to most.

“All of a sudden, I was blown away, seeing all these police officers,” said Sindy Diaz of Greensburg.

Customers were taken by surprise when Pence starting working the tables.

“When someone told us, I was, this can’t be real . . . such an honor,” noted Diaz.

When Pence dropped by her table, Heather Cordial told him she’s been in the Air Force Reserves for 21 years.

“He gave me his Vice President coin, which is super awesome. He was such a nice, down to earth man, and I couldn’t be happier to have met him and have his coin.”

But before chatting up and taking selfies with the crowd at King’s, the vice president gave more formal remarks 10 minutes away at a VFW post in Rochester.

Noting Pennsylvania’s importance for reelection, Pence recalled that every time a state win came in back in 2016, Trump hit Pence on the shoulder.

“Seriously, he’s going boom — North Carolina — great, good — boom. But I’m telling you when Pennsylvania came in, he almost knocked me over.”

The President’s frequent visits to this region — including two in recent months to the Shell cracker plant and a Marcellus shale conference — along with Pence’s visit, add up to this request.

“Let your voice be heard.

“All the good that is happening in Pennsylvania and across this country and how much more we can do with four more years with President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence said.