SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Shaler Township Police announced road closures after a water break this evening.
McElheny Road, between Clearview and S Clearview Roads, will be closed until further notice.
ROAD CLOSED
MCELHENY RD, SHA, btwn CLEARVIEW RD and S CLEARVIEW RD, PER HAMPTON SHALER WATER MCELHENY RD WILL BE CLOSED TILL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A WATER BREAK. pic.twitter.com/xV7k9sQ47W
— ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) December 10, 2019
