WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene of a fire in Westmoreland County at a senior high rise.

Officials said there was a multiple alarm fire at the Scottdale Manor Apartments on Pearl Street on Tuesday night.

Residents were evacuated, and there were no serious injuries.

The fire started on the second floor around 7:30 p.m.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is on the scene assisting those impacted.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unknown.

