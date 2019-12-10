  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Scottdale, Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene of a fire in Westmoreland County at a senior high rise.

Officials said there was a multiple alarm fire at the Scottdale Manor Apartments on Pearl Street on Tuesday night.

Residents were evacuated, and there were no serious injuries.

The fire started on the second floor around 7:30 p.m.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is on the scene assisting those impacted.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unknown.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments