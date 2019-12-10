Filed Under:Basketball, College Basketball, Local TV, Olympics, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Point Park University, WNBA


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University’s gym was filled with stars on Tuesday.

WNBA players stopped by the campus and worked out with the university’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

(Photo Credit: Point Park University Athletics/Twitter)

The Point Park University athletics Twitter account shared the news.

WNBA players Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Layshia Clarendon (Connecticut Sun), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Kelly Ferris (European pro) and Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) were at the university representing USA Basketball.

Point Park said the WNBA players were getting ready for the USA Basketball 3X3 tournament in the Olympics.

Plum holds the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring record and Young was the No.1 pick in the 2019 draft.

Comments