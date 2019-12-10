PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University’s gym was filled with stars on Tuesday.
WNBA players stopped by the campus and worked out with the university’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The Point Park University athletics Twitter account shared the news.
When @WNBA #1 draft pick @JackieYoung3 drains a 3 assisted by fellow lottery pick @Graytness_15 in your gym. @usab3x3 @NAIA @LVAces @DallasWings pic.twitter.com/SytWlWwnEA
— Point Park University Athletics (@PointParkSports) December 10, 2019
WNBA players Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Layshia Clarendon (Connecticut Sun), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Kelly Ferris (European pro) and Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) were at the university representing USA Basketball.
Point Park said the WNBA players were getting ready for the USA Basketball 3X3 tournament in the Olympics.
Plum holds the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring record and Young was the No.1 pick in the 2019 draft.
When @wnba #1 draft pick and NCAA all-time leading scorer @Kelseyplum10 goes for the and 1 in your gym. @LVAces @NAIA @usab3x3 pic.twitter.com/zWNsYYNOmz
— Point Park University Athletics (@PointParkSports) December 10, 2019
