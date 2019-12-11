



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you think 2019 has been a wet year, you are absolutely correct!

Just like last year, 2019 in Pittsburgh has measured 50.64” of precipitation.

That ranks 4th on the all-time wettest years list just surpassing 1890 with yesterday’s rainfall.

By the way, Pittsburgh set a one-day rainfall record Monday with .88” which broke the old record of .85” in one day for December 9th.

This marks the first time on record with back-to-back year measuring more than 50” of precipitation. For 2019, we’ve seen 160 days with greater than 0.01” of precipitation.

That’s the 14th highest total on record. In 2018, we set a record for the wettest year ever with a precipitation total of 57.83”.

