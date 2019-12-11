  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A threat at a local Goodwill forced the closure of busy Banksville Road while a bomb squad investigated.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a 911 call of a bomb threat to the Goodwill on Banksville Road around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There was reportedly a suspicious box outside the building.

Officers say the Goodwill staff evacuated their employees. The road was closed between Potomac and Wenzell avenues while officers investigated.

Multiple crews, including a bomb squad and K-9 unit, were dispatched to the scene.

The bomb squad investigated the box near the back of the building and say they determined it wasn’t a threat. Pittsburgh Police say the K-9 unit didn’t find anything suspicious inside.

Banksville Road was reopened to traffic before 1 p.m.

