PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A threat at a local Goodwill forced the closure of busy Banksville Road while a bomb squad investigated.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a 911 call of a bomb threat to the Goodwill on Banksville Road around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There was reportedly a suspicious box outside the building.
Officers say the Goodwill staff evacuated their employees. The road was closed between Potomac and Wenzell avenues while officers investigated.
Multiple crews, including a bomb squad and K-9 unit, were dispatched to the scene.
The bomb squad investigated the box near the back of the building and say they determined it wasn’t a threat. Pittsburgh Police say the K-9 unit didn’t find anything suspicious inside.
Banksville Road was reopened to traffic before 1 p.m.
