PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Collier Township Police officer is facing multiple charges for allegedly harassing teenage girls and asking them for nude photos.

Allegheny County police say 29-year-old Cory Hurka was suspended from his duties at the beginning of October days after the Collier Township Police Department requested help investigating allegations against Hurka.

In the criminal complaint, Hurka allegedly requested nude photos of several underage girls in the Collier Township area.

The criminal complaint mentions two underage victims who accuse Hurka of harassing them while they were at work.

In both cases, the victims say Hurka picked up their phones and added them on Snapchat. He would then allegedly send them suggestive pictures of himself in his underwear, asking the teenagers to send him nude photos in return.

One victim, who says she was harassed from age 16 to 17, says Hurka would often ask her to have sex with him.

The other victim, who was 15 when Hurka started talking to her, claims he would talk about giving her Juul e-cigarettes in exchange for nude photos.

The alleged harassment was so bad, one of the victims says she quit her job because of it.

Hurka is facing charges of unlawful contact with minors, criminal solicitation and corruption of minors charges.