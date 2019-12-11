Comments
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man accused of stealing merchandise from three separate gas stations in Indiana County has been arrested.
According to police, James Higgins was wanted for reportedly stealing from two different Sheetz gas stations and a Vennard Crossroads.
Police said Higgins stole from the same Sheetz three different times.
Higgins faces several charges related to theft but also a charge of endangering another person.
Police have said that when he was leaving one of the Sheetz stations, an employee attempted to take down his license plate number and when he put his car into reverse, he hit a woman.
