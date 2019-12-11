



NELSON, Pa. (KDKA) – A stand-off in Northern Pennsylvania that left two troopers injured has ended nearly 14 hours later with the gunman being shot and killed.

State police say officers were conducting a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, Tioga County near Mansfield just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots.

A trooper was struck by the gunfire and was flown to the hospital.

Attempted Homicide / Barricaded Gunman Update: pic.twitter.com/45pXwDjgvS — TroopF (@PSPTroopFPIO) December 11, 2019

State police provided an update on Twitter and said the trooper was “did not require surgery. He is receiving treatment for his injuries and is in stable condition.”

Another trooper was also injured, hurting his leg. He has been treated and released, police say.

According to state police, a SERT team was sent in. They were unable to get the gunman to surrender as he fired at police multiple times. Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, police say SERT members returned fire and the individual was killed.

While the stand-off is over, police say they are continuing to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.