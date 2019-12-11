



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Mac Miller Fund is gifting $100,000 to music programs for teens at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA.

The YMCA Lighthouse Project says the grant, which will be paid over a three-year period, will help the resurgence of the Tuff Sound Recording Apprenticeship Program. It’ll help the YMCA Lighthouse Project continue operations and train teens to become sound engineers.

“He cared very much about working to make the world a kinder place and we will continue to do just that,” his family said in a statement announcing the fund.

The Mac Miller fund, created last year, has raised almost $1 million to give teens a future in music.

From Pittsburgh and beyond, Malcolm “Mac Miller” McCormick was a well known name in the music industry. The 26-year-old was living in Los Angeles when he died of an accidental drug overdose Sept. 7, 2018.