By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Bedford Avenue, Hill District, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a male shooting victim was found dead inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Hill District early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Bedford Avenue, near Erin Street, shortly before 3 a.m.

A police spokesperson said officers took another male into custody at the scene. He was being taken for questioning.

Police did not release the ages of the victims or a possible motive.

“We don’t have any ages. We don’t know the relation between the two males, but they were both inside the residence at the time of the shooting,” said Cara Cruz of the Pittsburgh Police.

The attorney of the man involved in the shooting told KDKA’s Lindsay Ward his client, Londell Jackson, was acting in self defense.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

