



ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – After nearly 100 employees were laid off from the Ellwood City Medical Center, which is now fully closed, a local McDonald’s is hosting a job fair for those employees.

The McDonald’s on Fifth Street in Ellwood City is offering instant interviews and immediate hiring for the 92 employees who were laid off from the Ellwood City Medical Center last week.

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine and restaurant owner Meghan Sweeney will be there to help those who now once again find themselves in trouble during the holiday season. Last year, employees’ paychecks bounced because the hospital owners had insufficient funds.

The day before Thanksgiving of this year, inpatient services were banned and the ER was shut down after the Health Department found “serious violations” to the state Health Care Facilities Act.

Layoffs soon followed and the medical center’s CEO also resigned.

Yesterday, the hospital announced a temporary suspension of “all clinical services.”

The mayor told KDKA his sources say the hospital could be closed until the beginning of next year, if not longer.