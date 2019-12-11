Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Flames are shooting out of a house in Penn Hills.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Penn Hills on Ross Road. Dispatchers say the fire was reported at 10:15 a.m.

The fire started on the porch before spreading to the rest of the house. Crews right now are trying to put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported yet.

A firefighter reportedly fell through the porch, but their condition is not currently unavailable.

