PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of violently robbing and assaulting a man downtown.
Pittsburgh police say a man captured on surveillance footage was allegedly part of a violent robbery that happened downtown on Nov. 29.
According to police, a man was walking on Strawberry Way near Smithfield Street around 4:30 p.m. when a group of males ganged up on him and pushed him to the ground.
The robbers took items from the victim’s pockets, police say, though they did not disclose what was taken.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or his identity is asked to call Detectives Zuccher or O’Brien at (412)-255-2827.
