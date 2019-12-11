



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering is whipping up Meatball Martinis and Stuffed Mushrooms perfect for the holiday season.

DelGrosso Meatball Martinis

Ingredients

20 La Famiglia DelGrosso Grandma Murf’s Italian Style Meatballs

20 2 ounce mini martini glasses

20 skewers

20 Castelvetrano pitted olives

20 cubes provolone cheese

1 jar DelGrosso Garden Pasta Sauce

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Directions:

Cook the meatballs in the Garden Sauce on low heat for 20 to 25 minutes. Stir every 10 minutes to prevent sauce from burning.

Place an olive and piece of cheese at the end of each skewer.

When meatballs are finished cooking, set aside for approximately 15 minutes.

Spoon a small amount of Garden Sauce into each martini glass.

Insert a meatball onto the bottom of each olive and cheese skewer.

Place each meatball skewer into a martini glass.

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley and serve.

DelGrosso Stuffed Mushrooms

2 pounds whole mushrooms

1 pound ground pork sausage

¼ cup pine nuts, chopped

¼ cup black olives, chopped

¾ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, divided

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

½ cup olive oil, divided

2 cups DelGrosso Roasated Garlic Pasta Sauce

1 cup Italian seasoned panko

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Mix sausage, pine nuts, olives, ½ cup of cheese, garlic, parsley, basil, thyme, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt and pepper in mixing bowl until well-blended.

Melt butter in small saucepan. Add panko, and stir until browned.

Remove stems from each mushroom and make a hole for stuffing.