PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The police say they are looking for a man who robbed a woman in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says the robbery happened on the 600 block of Smithfield Street on Dec. 6 around 5 a.m.
The man changed his clothes to throw officials off his track.
Meanwhile, the people who park in the garage said they are shocked and concerned for their own safety after hearing of the assault.
“This parking garage is a really nice area, it’s where the Batman movie was shot actually and just to even think there was an assault here is crazy,” Liam Roberts said.
Call 412-255-2827 with any information.
