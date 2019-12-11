



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ruiz Food Products Inc., is recalling around 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready to eat breakfast burrito products that have eggs, sausage and cheese that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

According to the recall, at least three consumers reported finding “white, semi-rigid” plastic pieces in El Monterey burritos.

If you’re looking to see if something you bought was affected, here are the products included in the recall:

3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE”

“Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021

Lot code of 19288

“EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings

FSIS is calling this recall a high health risk, and if you have this in your freezer, throw it away or return it to where you bought it.