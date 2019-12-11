PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a whirlwind of an offseason and meltdown during the year, Antonio Brown has become one of the most searched people online in 2019.

Brown takes the crown in terms of Google, where he was named the most searched athlete of the year and the most searched person of the year.

“Ohhh reallllyyyyy”