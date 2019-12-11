



SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was arrested for allegedly shoplifting during a “Shop With A Cop” event at a Fayette County Walmart.

Sunny Firestone is accused of trying to steal merchandise from a Walmart in South Union Township, Fayette County while troopers were at a “Shop With A Cop” event.

TIP FOR THE EVENING: When your local WalMart is hosting a shop with a cop event and the store is filled with police officers, that might not be the time to try and walk out of the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise that you did not pay for. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 11, 2019

An officer who was there for the event said they were told two females were trying to steal clothes totaling just under $100.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer ran out of the store and saw two women who matched the description of the suspects. The two women were arrested and a handbag allegedly used to smuggle the clothes out was found near the door.

The paperwork says Firestone told the officer her mother was sick and needed new clothing. The officer checked Firestone’s criminal history and reportedly found two prior retail theft convictions.