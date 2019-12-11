Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she left a dog at a dumpster in the city’s Knoxville section.
On Dec. 4, the dog was discovered at the dumpster located on Knox Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.
An animal crate was also found among the trash, and the dog was wandering by itself in the waste and scrap.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report Jwanna Martin is charged with animal cruelty and neglect.
Officials say she is the one who dumped her partner’s dog.
The dog is at Humane Animal Rescue.
You must log in to post a comment.