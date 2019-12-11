Filed Under:Allegheny County, Knoxville, Local TV, Pets, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she left a dog at a dumpster in the city’s Knoxville section.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Dec. 4, the dog was discovered at the dumpster located on Knox Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

An animal crate was also found among the trash, and the dog was wandering by itself in the waste and scrap.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report Jwanna Martin is charged with animal cruelty and neglect.

Officials say she is the one who dumped her partner’s dog.

The dog is at Humane Animal Rescue.

