MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – A 17-year-old is dead following a dirt bike accident in Washington County.

The Washington County coroner says 17-year-old Tyler Garrity of Monongahela crashed his dirt bike on Carroll Lane around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

He was wearing a helmet during the crash, the coroner’s office says. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later.

The cause of death is under investigation.

