Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Have you been thinking about adopting a cat?
If you have, now may be your time.
Animal Friends said it is waiving its requested adoption donation for cats 1 year and older through New Year’s Eve. The donation waiving is for up to 20 cats.
The organization said it has “quite a few felines who are hoping to spend the new year in their very own homes with families who love them.”
Animal Friends said standard adoption procedures still apply.
More information can be found here.
You must log in to post a comment.