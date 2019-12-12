



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Astrobotic, a “lunar logistics” company, has announced that it will open headquarters in the North Side.

Astrobotic announced Thursday that its 47,000 square foot facility in the North Side neighborhood of Manchester will open in May 2020.

The company says its headquarters will house spacecraft integration clean rooms, test facilities, labs, a payload operations room and a mission control.

“This new facility marks the next phase of Astrobotic’s growth and will be the primary hub for lunar logistics in the United States,” Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said in a press release.

“Our headquarters will be used to design, build, and test lunar landers and rovers all under one roof, and then operate those vehicles from our own mission control right here in Pittsburgh.”

Astrobotic says it delivers payloads to the moon for the governments, companies, universities, non-profits and individuals. CMU designed a rover and arts package that’s set to go to the moon in 2021, and Astrobotic was tapped to deliver it.