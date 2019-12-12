Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First National Bank says it’s moving its headquarters to the former Civic Arena site.
The parent company of First National Bank, F.N.B. Corporation announced alongside the Pittsburgh Penguins that a 24-story mixed-use tower will go up in downtown Pittsburgh.
Word that First National Bank was considering the move came out back in May.
Now, the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have the development rights to the former Civic Arena site, say the project will have over 387,000 square feet of office space, over 20,000 square feet of retail space and a two-story parking garage.
First National Bank will occupy more than 160,000 square feet of that office space, the Pens say.
