



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A well-known attorney is accused of smuggling drug-soaked paper into the Allegheny County Jail to sell to inmates.

Paul Gettleman is accused of being the leader of the drug-smuggling ring.

Court paperwork details a lengthy investigation into the increased number of inmates using and selling synthetic drugs inside the jail.

County police were assigned the job of trying to find out how K2 was getting into jail.

Detectives determined the drugs were being smuggled in on paper that had been treated with the drugs.

A grand jury investigation determined Gettleman brought the drug-soaked paper into the jail while meeting with inmates.

They say he charged up to $1,000 to deliver the drugs.

According to documents, money for the drugs would be put on the seller’s inmate account in exchange for the drugs or would be paid in cash or through the use of a Cash App account linked to the seller’s family, friends and girlfriends.

Inmates reportedly got in touch with Gettleman after word spread that he was willing to bring “Paper” into the jail for money.

Jail employees reportedly became suspicious when Gettleman met with one client for only a minute and a half.

On another occasion, Gettleman avoided security screening by entering the jail through an exit door as someone else was leaving.

The grand jury investigation recommended charging him with contraband, delivering a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy. Charges were officially filed against Gettleman on Friday.

The incidents were alleged to have taken place between August of 2018 and May of 2019.

In January 2018, more than a dozen Allegheny County jail employees got sick when they came in contact with suspected K2 in the jail.

Gettleman may not be the only attorney involved with the scheme, according to the police.

Five inmates are charged in the scheme with criminal conspiracy.

One of them is Cheron Shelton, who is charged in the mass shooting that left six people dead during a party in Wilkinsburg in 2016.