



ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA’s report on a dog that died shortly after being purchased from a local Petland store has gotten hundreds of responses, including more than a dozen people who say they also unknowingly bought sick dogs.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan talked to local activists who have been calling for reform and a state legislator who’s taking action.

Luna’s Legacy has been picketing the Petland Robinson and Monroeville stores, alleging the sale of sick dogs.

The group is named after a Beagle puppy that died shortly after being purchased in Robinson.

The group said the store buys its dogs from unsanitary and abusive puppy breeding mills.

“They’re using these commercial breeders,” Melissa Garvin said. “They’re not being honest with the customers. Customers are bringing these dogs home and in addition to the thousands of dollars they spent, spending thousands of dollars to treat these dogs.”

The stores have declined comment but in the past, Petland’s corporate offices have denied purchasing dogs from puppy mills.

But State Representative Harry Readshaw said KDKA’s report on the death of a Siberian Husky raised questions.

“Where did the animal come from? There’s no transparency,” Readshaw said.

Readshaw is a sponsor of pending legislation called Victoria’s Law, named after a German Shepherd who died from puppy mill abuse.

The bill would prohibit the retail sale of dogs from puppy mills and require all stores to prove that the dog was humanely bred.