CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two local police departments placed a wreath on the anniversary of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper’s death.
On Dec. 12, 2005, Corporal Joseph Pokorny gave chase as Leslie Mollet drove down the Parkway West.
The two confronted each other in a parking lot, where there was a struggle.
Mollet then shot Pokorny three times with the trooper’s gun.
On Thursday, the Carnegie Police and the Scott Township Police Departments stopped by the site of Pokorny’s death to honor him.
Pokorny served 22 1/2 years with the state police.
