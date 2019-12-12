Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joseph Blandisi is making his way back the the NHL on an emergency basis.
The team made the move Thursday morning.
“The Penguins have recalled forward Joseph Blandisi on an emergency basis from the @WBSPenguins.”
The Penguins have recalled forward Joseph Blandisi on an emergency basis from the @WBSPenguins.
Details: https://t.co/3brMqKPPrz pic.twitter.com/uwa6eH3IxN
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 12, 2019
There was no reason given for the call-up. The team cancelled the morning skate, and head coach Mike Sullivan will not be available to the media until 5:00 p.m.
The Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.