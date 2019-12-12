Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh councilwoman is suing Mayor Bill Peduto, the city’s ethics board and its executive director over Pittsburgh’s campaign finance laws.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report Darlene Harris is suing the city, saying its campaign finance laws violate the state Constitution.
According to the Post-Gazette, Harris declined to comply with the city’s campaign filing requirements when she ran for mayor in 2017 and when she ran for council this year. The ethics board fined Harris more than $4,000.
James Burn, Harris’ lawyer, confirmed to the Post-Gazette that Harris’ complaint would lift city campaign contribution limits if it’s successful.
