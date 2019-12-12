Comments
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bryan Rust scored a power-play goal at 3:02 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0.
Rust controlled a bouncing puck at the top of the crease and fired it past Joonas Korpisalo for the winner and his 10th goal of the year.
Tristan Jarry stopped 17 shots for his third shutout in his last four appearances.
