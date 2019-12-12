  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Columbus Blue Jackets, Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bryan Rust scored a power-play goal at 3:02 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0.

Rust controlled a bouncing puck at the top of the crease and fired it past Joonas Korpisalo for the winner and his 10th goal of the year.

Tristan Jarry stopped 17 shots for his third shutout in his last four appearances.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments