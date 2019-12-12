PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Patric Hornqvist is helping young families in the area with a generous donation.

The team announced the donation of $7,200 to the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank Thursday afternoon. The donations will help children from families at low-income or the poverty level in the region.

“Hornqvist: “If I can help with a little thing, I think it can make a big difference.” A dad to two girls, Patric Hornqvist knows how expensive diapers can be. That’s why he and his wife donated $7,200 to the @wpa_diaperbank.”

Hornqvist: "If I can help with a little thing, I think it can make a big difference." A dad to two girls, Patric Hornqvist knows how expensive diapers can be. That's why he and his wife donated $7,200 to the @wpa_diaperbank: https://t.co/ybpBJOLXwt pic.twitter.com/DgWYLUJ2Tl — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 12, 2019

“As a father, I know that some of the simple necessities of having a child can feel overwhelming financially,” said Hornqvist. “I am happy to be able to donate a supply of diapers to help ease some cost burden for families in the area – especially around the holidays.”

The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, affiliated with the National Diaper Bank Network, is a local nonprofit organization focused on supplying free diapers to pre-qualified families in five counties: Allegheny, Cambria, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland. In our region, one in three families struggles to provide clean diapers for their child.

“The generosity of Pittsburgh Penguin Patric Hornqvist is appreciated, especially during the winter when families have heating bills that reduce their budgets for diapers even more. Our efforts to break the cycle of poverty and continue our mission of helping to keep babies clean, healthy and dry are strengthened by concerned community leaders like Patric,” said Cathy Battle, executive director, Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank.