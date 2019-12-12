



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Maurkice Pouncey is being recognized by the Steelers for his good works on and off the field.

The team announced that the former Pro Bowl center was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“Always finding ways to help others. @MaurkicePouncey | #WPMOY”

Pouncey is known for his community service not only in Pittsburgh, but also back home in Florida. Last month, he and some of his teammates passed out donated turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving. In March of this year, Pouncey provided a donation to the Pittsburgh Police to let them buy a new mounted patrol horse as well.

These are just a couple of many ways Pouncey has given back to the community in his time with the Steelers.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

The winner of the award each year receives $250,000 donated to the charity of his choice. All other 31 nominees will receive a $50,000 donation in their name donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. The award winner will be announced during the NFL awards ceremony during the Super Bowl festivities in February.