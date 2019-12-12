



BALTIMORE (KDKA) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has impressed this season but according to NFL Network reporters Ian Rappoport and Mike Garafolo, if they have their playoff seeding locked up by Week 17, he won’t be seeing the Steelers.

.@MikeGarafolo reports that if the #Ravens lock up their playoff seeding by Week 17, expect RGIII to start vs. the #Steelers… even if Pittsburgh needs it to make the playoffs. That would be quite a curveball to the playoff race (tho RGIII has impressed when he’s played). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2019

Despite being an MVP candidate this season, Jackson struggled against the Steelers in Week 5, going 19-28 for 161 yards and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Griffin has been called on five times this season and he has gone 12-16 for one touchdown and one interception.

The Steelers currently hold the second wild card position in the AFC with an 8-5 record.

They will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at 8:25 p.m.