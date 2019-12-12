Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Robert Griffin III


BALTIMORE (KDKA) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has impressed this season but according to NFL Network reporters Ian Rappoport and Mike Garafolo, if they have their playoff seeding locked up by Week 17, he won’t be seeing the Steelers.

Despite being an MVP candidate this season, Jackson struggled against the Steelers in Week 5, going 19-28 for 161 yards and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Griffin has been called on five times this season and he has gone 12-16 for one touchdown and one interception.

The Steelers currently hold the second wild card position in the AFC with an 8-5 record.

They will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at 8:25 p.m.

