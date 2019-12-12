WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — It was a fiery hearing in Washington.

“We’ll be able to process these claims that have been pending for many years. So the methodology is that someone is making money they weren’t defrauded. That is not justice madam secretary.”

Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, testified before the House Education Committee Thursday.

And some did not hold back.

“Why has every decision you’ve made harm students instead of empowering them? As the secretary of education, you’re supposed to be their champion,” said Rep. Frederica Wilson.

The heated comments are based on the thousands of students who attended for-profit schools that closed and are still having to pay for their loans.

Schools like ITT Technical Institute and Wyotech.

Their doors are shut because they either went bankrupt or were found to be conducting fraudulent behavior.

For years, students have been fighting to get debt relief.

DeVos says not only is it a process to look at each and every claim, but the department has run into some problems too.

“There were errors made within federal student aid, and with some of our servicers. Human errors that once we became aware of them, we immediately acknowledged,” said Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

“On behalf of all those students, which I know we all care about. This is impacting their life,” said Rep. Donald Norcross.