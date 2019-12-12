



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Terrelle Pryor was seen in person for the first time since he was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend last month in Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, the court hearings for Pryor and Shalaya Briston, Pryor’s girlfriend, were postponed at the request of the Allegheny County District Attorney.

The office said it needs at least another week to gather information on the case.

Police say Pryor was stabbed by Briston after an argument on Nov. 30 at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex.

Pryor and Briston repeatedly got into verbal arguments before the alleged incident, and Pryor left Briston and two other women to go back to the apartment when they went to a nightclub. When the three including Briston returned to the apartment, the women told police that Pryor “grabbed…Briston and began arguing with her.”

Pryor also hit one of the women, the police report said. The two women tried to break apart the fight before Pryor was allegedly stabbed by Briston.

Pryor’s attorney is saying his client was not the aggressor.

Pryor is charged with simple assault, and Briston is being charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

Pryor later shared a now-deleted picture of himself on Instagram, saying he nearly died.

Attorneys for both Briston and Pryor were hoping Thursday’s hearing would occur as planned.

Witnesses subpoenaed by the state were in court ready for the hearing but were not consulted before the hearing was continued.

“Postponements are somewhat customary,” Pryor’s attorney Stephen Colafella said. “This is an extraordinary situation because we had witnesses who were here who were not even consulted. There is really not a whole lot of investigating that you can do in a domestic case. You either believe the witness or you don’t.”

Pryor appeared to be walking with little discomfort on Thursday.

Colafella said Pryor’s pain has subsided substantially.

Briston remains in the Allegheny County Jail after her bail was denied last week.

“I believe that is an excusable request,” attorney Lee Rotham said. “They are being told by the law enforcement authorities that they need to do more investigation to determine if this is right or not. It’s disturbing.”

Rothman said he submitted a motion for Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning to reconsider allowing Briston out on bond.

That hearing will take place either Friday or next Tuesday.