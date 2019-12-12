INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify two males who have been going around Indiana, entering cars and stealing valuables.
Sergeant Eric Slovinsky shared surveillance footage of the suspects on twitter. They’re accused of going into four different cars and stealing valuables in Indiana Borough.
Surveillance footage shared Wednesday shows two people walking down the street at night, checking to see if cars are unlocked.
Two males were in the 3rd ward last night checking for open car doors. They got in 4 vehicles and stole items that was reported. Need to identify the two. pic.twitter.com/n15pteXXyu
One of the males was wearing a white hoodie at the time of the robbery. The other was wearing a dark long-sleeve top.
