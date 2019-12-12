BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country singer Thomas Rhett is coming to the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown as part of his just-announced The Center Point Road Tour.
On Twitter, Thomas Rhett announced that he, along with Cole Swindell and Hardy, are hitting the road in 2020 for The Center Point Road Tour.
Let’s gooo – the #CenterPointRoadTour is coming to y’all in 2020! Bringing my buddies @coleswindell & @HardyMusic with me. On sale details to come in Jan, download the #hometeam app for info first 🎉 let me know where we’ll see y’all pic.twitter.com/N0UECWRNkm
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) December 12, 2019
Rhett will be at the KeyBank Pavilion on June 12. He’ll also be back in Pennsylvania for a show in Philadelphia on Aug. 28.
He said more details would be available in January for when and where you can get tickets.
Rhett was in Pittsburgh this July. His “Center Point Road” album was nominated for Best Country album in the 2020 GRAMMYs.
