



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tree of Life Synagogue is standing with the Jersey City community after two suspects killed four people in shootings at a cemetery and kosher market.

Those killed in Tuesday’s attack were detective Joseph Seals, Mindel Ferencz ⁠— who with her husband owned the grocery ⁠— Moshe Deutsch and store employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez.

Tree of Life issued a statement on Thursday, saying:

“In the aftermath of October 27, we were uplifted by the kindness and support of good, caring people from around the world. We mourn the loss of life in Jersey City, rooted in anti-Semitism, and extend our condolences to all the victim’s families, and pray for healing to the wounded.”

Tree of Life also said the 10.27 Healing Partnership is holding a letter-writing event on Thursday night from 5-7 p.m. at 5738 Forbes Avenue.

The synagogue also recommended websites that are raising funds for those impacted.

Click here to support the Ferencz and Deutsch families.

Click here to support the Seals family.

Click here to support the Rodriquez family.

Click here to support the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey.

On the heels of the attack, local Pittsburgh Jewish communities have security measures in place as they deal with the many threats they receive.

Click here to read more about the shooting at CBS New York.

