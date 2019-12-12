GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A former Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly bribing female inmates with cigarettes in exchange for sexual favors.

State police say 32-year-old Daniel Gradischek often preformed prisoner transports as part of his sheriff’s deputy duties. During these transports to and from court, holding cells and even medical facilities, police say Gradischek would bribe females who “had their freedoms restricted by an order of the court.”

According to the criminal complaint, when police began to investigate Gradischek, he said that he would give female inmates cigarettes in exchange for the women showing him their breasts.

One of the victims told police that “more than five times,” Gradischek would allegedly offer to give her cigarettes in exchange for oral sex.

She says he would say to her “what would you do for a cigarette?” and “what would you show me?” Police say she denied ever performing any sex act on Gradischek.

The criminal complaint says Gradischek would also let women touch him inappropriately while he was handcuffing him. He told police he’d let at least four female inmates do this.

He’s facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, institutional sexual assault and official oppression.