PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The beginner slope and main ski slope at Boyce Park will open on Saturday, December 14.
The slopes will open that morning at 9:30 a.m. with a base of 18-24 inches of snow.
Other slopes, including trails, terrain parks, and the snow tubing area will open at a later date and when snow conditions allow.
During the week, the slopes will be opened from 3:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. then 4:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Every Wednesday, excluding New Year’s Day, Boyce Park is offering 50-percent off of slope fees.
The Boyce Park Ski Slopes operates through mid-March, weather permitting.
For more information, visit the Boyce Park Ski Slopes website.
