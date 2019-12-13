



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Paul Gettleman has spent nearly five decades defending drug dealers and murders as a defense attorney.

Now he stands accused of smuggling drug-soaked paper into the Allegheny County Jail.

Flanked by his own attorney, Paul Boaz, Gettleman emerged from the municipal courts building on Friday after being formally arraigned on a half dozen contraband and conspiracy charges.

Andy Sheehan: Do you anything to say about these charges, Paul?

Boaz: Yes, we have something to say. Paul Gettleman is an ethical lawyer. He’s an honest lawyer. He’s been that way for almost 50 years. He’s not guilty of any of these charges and that’s the way this is going to resolve itself.

According to a grand jury report, Gentlemen played an active role in a scheme to deliver paper soaked with the synthetic drug K2 to inmates inside the jail and is now charged with earning as much as $1,000 for a delivery.

Jail employees reportedly became suspicious when Gettleman met with one client for only a minute and a half.

On another occasion, Gettleman avoided security screening by entering the jail through an exit door as someone else was leaving.

Sheehan: You didn’t bring any K2 into the jail?

Boaz: He’s not guilty on any of these charges. That’s all we’re going to say.

The grand jury investigation recommended charging him with contraband, delivering a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy. Charges were officially filed against Gettleman on Friday.

Five inmates are charged in the scheme with criminal conspiracy.