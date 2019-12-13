



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Four individuals that were charged for their involvement in a human trafficking ring that operated in both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties have pled guilty.

Hui Xu, Huicun Wei, Chang Yu Chen, and Robert Delano Yerrick all offered guilty pleas in Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas on Friday.

“These individuals exploited and enslaved women, forcing them into prostitution for their own profit,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “These guilty pleas, and the jail time associated, are the closest we will get to justice for the horror they inflicted on the women they trafficked. My office is working every day to put a stop to these human trafficking rings that lurk in the shadows of our society.”

Xu owned and operated four “Toyko Massage Parlors” and all four of the parlors were part of a prostitution ring.

Chen picked up younger women from bus stops that were traveling from Flushing, New York and transported them to the parlors.

Wei, from Flushing, owned “Judy’s Oriental Massage Parlor” and offered sexual acts for money.

Yerrick was a frequent patron of the parlors and housed some of the women in exchange for sex. He also transported women from the bus stops to the parlors owned by Xu.

Xu pled guilty to two counts of trafficking, one count of promoting prostitution, and one count of criminal conspiracy. She is facing between 1-2 years in prison but could also possibly be deported.

Wei pled guilty to one count of public nuisance and three counts of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 11-23 months in prison.

Both Yerrick and Chen pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and have been sentenced to accelerated rehabilitative disposition.