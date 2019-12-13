Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular bar in Lawrenceville has reopened after being shut down by the county.
Hambone’s said on Facebook that it reopened on Friday.
“Rest assured this was more of an accounting mistake than a deliberate effort for Hambone’s to not pay the tax,” the post said.
Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein announced on Thursday that Hambone’s on Bulter Street failed to pay more than $13,000 and the treasure was “forced to initiate closure proceeding.”
