PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Impractical Jokers are coming to Pittsburgh this summer.
On Friday, the Impractical Jokers announced “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour.” The new comedy tour will stop in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Aug. 15.
James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano are part of the comedy troupe The Tenderloins and stars of the TV show “Impractical Jokers.”
The four will also stop in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 12 and Philadelphia on Aug. 14.
Tickets will go on pre-sale Dec. 13 at noon. You can buy them here.
