



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — One of the country’s best holiday theme park events is right here in our backyard.

A new poll from USA Today’s 10Best.com has named Kennywood’s Holiday Lights among the best in the nation.

“We want to thank all those who took the time to vote for Holiday Lights,” said Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “Our Team Members put in many hours to bring Holiday Lights to life, and it’s rewarding to see our efforts recognized.”

Over the past month, readers voted on 20 nominees for Best Theme Park Holiday Events and Kennywood finished 10th.

Finishing first overall was “An Old Time Christmas” at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

Kennywood’s Holiday Lights include several lighting displays, a petting zoo, a model train exhibit that covers close to 3,000 square feet, live shows, and Thomas Town, a kids-themed area of the park decked out for the holidays.

Holiday Lights are open from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays prior to Christmas and will also be open nightly between December 26-30.

More information and tickets can be found on Kennywood’s website.