



RESERVE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A search is currently underway for a man who escaped police custody in Reserve Township while reportedly in handcuffs.

The man escaped from the Reserve Township police and fire departments.

It is not know how the man escaped or why the man was in custody.

Several police departments are looking for the escapee on Mount Troy Road on Friday.

Officers from several departments, as well as K9s, were seen walking the road.

The man is described as a black male.

He is reportedly still in handcuffs.