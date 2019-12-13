Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is reportedly not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter says a source tells him Smith-Schuster isn’t expected to play this weekend after he “aggravated” his injured knee during Thursday’s practice.
Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster now Is not expected to play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills after he aggravated his knee injury during practice on Thursday, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2019
In their injury report, the Steelers listed Smith-Schuster as limited during practice.
Smith-Schuster has been out since injuring his knee against the Cleveland Browns.
You must log in to post a comment.