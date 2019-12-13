  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is reportedly not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter says a source tells him Smith-Schuster isn’t expected to play this weekend after he “aggravated” his injured knee during Thursday’s practice.

In their injury report, the Steelers listed Smith-Schuster as limited during practice.

Smith-Schuster has been out since injuring his knee against the Cleveland Browns.

