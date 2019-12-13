  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be a wet weekend, with heavy rain moving in tonight and turning into snow Sunday morning.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. for Garrett County, Maryland where a brief period of freezing rain is likely leaving a glaze of ice.

The advisory in Somerset expires a little earlier at 2 p.m. KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says a majority of us will stay dry through the day with highs in the low 40s, which is where we should be this time of year.

The NWS also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Greene County, Fayette County and part of Westmoreland County as freezing rain is making the road slick. Parts of West Virginia are also under this Winter Weather Advisory.

Widespread rain moves in overnight tonight through the start of the day with heavy downpours. Mary Ours says up to 0.75 inches of rainfall is possible before switching over to some snow showers through Saturday evening and Sunday morning where around an inch of snow is possible.

We will have a brief period of dry time Sunday before our next weather-maker brings another round of rain and snow Monday.

